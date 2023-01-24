One winner hit jackpot for record-breaking Powerball drawing, Texas also has $1 million winner

A woman enters a convenience store near a vending machine that sells tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The biggest jackpot in U.S. history is still unclaimed more than two months after the winning numbers were drawn.

Remember that record-breaking Powerball jackpot last November where the numbers were announced one day late due to an overwhelming number of tickets being sold?

There was a single winning sold in California that matched all five numbers, plus the red Powerball.

The total grand prize for the drawing was $2.04 billion with an estimated cash value of $997.6 million.

However, nobody has come forward to claim the prize.

According to the California lottery, the winner has up to one year to claim the jackpot.

“One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw,” California lottery officials said after the drawing.

An additional 22 winners will receive $1 million each after matching all five white ball numbers without the power play option — including at least one winner in Texas.

Under California law, the winner’s name will be made public once they claim the prize.

The Powerball website says unclaimed prizes are kept by the lottery jurisdiction.

“If a Grand Prize goes unclaimed, the money must be returned to all lotteries in proportion to their sales for the draw run. The lotteries then distribute the money, based on their own jurisdiction’s laws, to other lottery games or to their jurisdiction’s general fund, or otherwise as required by law,” Powerball’s website states.

