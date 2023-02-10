SAPD: Driver’s rear-window shot at while turning into parking lot just south of downtown

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting just south of downtown.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, not far from Interstate 10 and South Alamo Street.

According to police, the victim was driving northeast on South Laredo and was turning right to enter a parking lot. That’s when, police say, someone in a dark-colored crossover-style SUV slowed down and shot at the rear window of the victim’s vehicle. No one was hurt.

The assailant fled after the shooting, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.