Baby warthog born at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS – They call him Mr. Pig! Not really but the adorable baby warthog that was born last month at Dallas Zoo is definitely giving baby Pumbaa vibes.

Dallas Zoo said the new piglet, Tikiti, was born on Feb. 17 to mom Weela and dad Toby.

“In case you were wondering - her name means ‘watermelon’ in Swahili, and we think it’s pretty fitting because this sweet girl looked like a little melon when she was born,” zoo officials said in a Facebook post.

According to the zoo, Tikiti wasn’t very active after she was born so animal care teams stepped in and provided around-the-clock care including feeding her formula bottles, measuring her weight multiple times a day, and closely monitoring her development.

Visitors to the Dallas Zoo might already be able to spot Tikiti in her habitat at Giants of the Savanna.

“You also might spot one of her zoologists out in the habitat with her, too — this is all to get little Tikiti comfortable in the big habitat,” zoo officials said.