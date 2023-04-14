Avoid eating fish from these SA, coastal waterways; Share your outdoor pics with us

Canyon Lake is a popular destination for people in the San Antonio area, but the state health department is warning about the possible dangers of consuming its fish.

This week, we reported on consumption bans and advisories at Canyon Lake and other waterways in South-Central Texas and on the coast.

See below to get more information on this story and others, including how to share your outdoor photos on KSAT Connect and an update on the mystery animal at a South Texas state park.

Avoid eating fish from these waterways near San Antonio and along coast

Canyon Lake. (KSAT)

Some bans and advisories are in place for fish caught in parts of San Antonio, Central Texas, South Texas and along the Gulf Coast.

According to TPWD, the Texas Department of State Health Services monitors fish for the possibility of environmental contaminants and alerts the public if there’s a “threat to human health.”

TPWD has a list of the bans and advisories recommended by TDSHS on its website.

Click here to see areas of concern in South-Central Texas and on the Gulf Coast.

