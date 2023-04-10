A list of South Side and Southtown Fiesta 2023 events

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Fiesta time is days away! And though most of us head to the downtown area or other parts of town to engage in the festivities, some of us like to stay in our South Side neighborhood.

Here is a list of South Side and Southtown San Antonio Fiesta 2023 events you can enjoy with the family:

Taste of the Southside: Experience San Antonio’s vibrant South Side culture, food, art and music while benefiting the students and campus of Por Vida Academy at Taste of the Southside on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. It will take place from noon to 10 p.m. at 1135 Mission Road. Admission is free. There will be rides, games and activities for children at the Kidzone! The Kidzone is free and open for children ages 2 to 10. It’s “all you can ride” plus arts and crafts vendors, food, beverages and music — fun for the entire Family. You can also be the judge at San Antonio’s third annual Michelada Match. Live performances will be by Los Palominos and Erick y Su Grupo Masore, plus great local talent. For more information, click here.

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta: The San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio River Authority invite you to participate in the official kayaking event of Fiesta San Antonio, the Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta. It will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Padre Park. With equipment supplied by Mission Kayak, attendees can choose between two kayaking routes this year, the one-hour Piñata Paddle starting at 9 a.m. and the 20-minute Pollinator Paddle obstacle course! For more info, click here.

Chanclas y Cervezas: VIVA FIESTA! Join Chanclas y Cervezas for a family-friendly evening full of food, games, live music, and your favorite cervezas at The Greenline. The event occurs from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at The Greenline at 2532 Sidney Brooks Drive. To purchase tickets, click here.

Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow: Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow is an official Fiesta event that provides all who attend, individuals and families, the opportunity to view and participate in the American Indian culture and dance traditions and music at an official Native American Pow Wow. The pow wow promotes tribal practices, culture and the opportunity for Native people to celebrate their rich heritage with one another. It will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Texas A&M University-San Antonio Pavilion, One University Way. The event is free and pet-friendly. For more information, click here.

A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada: This event is perfect for those who want to explore the deep-rooted customs of a Charrería. Charrería originated in the 19th century as a way for the landed gentry to prepare horses and riders for war; it later evolved into an equestrian competition featuring horse reining, bull riding, and artistic roping skills. Today’s charros wear traditional clothes and use horse equipment as required by the Federation of Charros in Mexico. The family-friendly event is from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Rancho del Charro on 6126 Padre Drive. Enjoy food, drinks, pony rides, ballet folklórico performers and mariachi music. Admission to the event is $20 for adults, and children under 12 are free. Cash only. For more information, click here.

¡Fiesta de los Niños 2023!: Boeing Center at Tech Port hosts the most technologically advanced and out-of-this-world Fiesta for the first time from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 23! Fiesta favorites, including music, rides and food, will be offered throughout the venue. Meanwhile, our friends at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology (SAMSAT) and an array of partners will host kid-friendly, hands-on activities centered around the community’s thriving technologies: cybersecurity, aviation, space exploration, robotics, and a whole lot more. If you are a gamer or spectator, participate in social gaming and esports competitions in the Tech Port LAN Gaming Center! For more information, click here.

PACfest: The family-friendly event features food, games, social media alley and musical entertainment, and is home to Fiesta Grill down, a carne asada contest. It will be held from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, April 27 at Palo Alto College, 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. Tickets are available on-site and online here.

Festival de Cascarones: Join us for the annual Festival de Cascarones, the official finale of Fiesta San Antonio! Free and open to the public, this event will feature live music, food, games and fun for the whole family – all day! There will be a Kid’s Zone for the young ones. The event is pet-friendly (dogs must be leashed). It will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. The cost is free but parking is $10 and card only. For more information, click here.

King William Fair: The King William Fair is the primary fundraising event for the King William Association. This non-profit organization works to preserve and protect the oldest residential historic district in Texas and promote the unique cultural heritage of San Antonio. Beginning with a delightfully funky parade, the day-long event offers a variety of art and craft vendors, lively music, dance, a Kids Kingdom play area, and delicious food and beverages. But what sets this event apart is the sparkling beauty of its historic setting near the heart of downtown San Antonio, where the King William neighborhood entices fairgoers to relax and unwind along shady, tree-lined streets adorned with stately Victorian homes, cozy cottages, and gracious gardens. It will be held from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the King William Historic District, 122 Madison St. For more information, click here.

Sport our “Southside Snack” shirt at Fiesta 2023! Order online by clicking here. Available in other colors.

"Southside Snack” shirt by Live from the Southside (Live from the Southside)

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Do you know of someone or something on the South Side that deserves some news coverage? Let us know in the prompt below.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: