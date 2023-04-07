Sea turtle patrollers stumble upon alligator at Texas beach

GALVESTON, Texas – A group of sea turtle patrollers stumbled upon a surprise beach visitor earlier this week when they spotted an alligator sunning in the sand.

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research said the reptile was seen Wednesday on the Bolivar Peninsula near Galveston.

“While alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days, they are primarily freshwater animals, living in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds,” officials said in a Facebook post. “March through May is the alligator’s peak time for breeding and nesting.”

Alligators are protected game animals in Texas.

It’s legal to hunt alligators but only during the open season — April 1-June 30 and hunters must have a license.

Additionally, special permits are required to raise or possess alligators.

“If you come across one in our area call the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at 281-842-8100,” officials said.