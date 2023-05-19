Free fishing day will take place in Texas this June

SAN ANTONIO – Every year on the first Saturday in June, anyone can fish recreationally without a license in Texas — for reel. 🎣

This year, Free Fishing Day falls on June 3.

Texans will be able to fish in public waters throughout the state without a fishing license. Daily bag and size limits will still apply.

Free Fishing Day is meant to encourage more people to try fishing, officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have previously said.

It’s not the only way to fish for free though. More than 70 Texas state parks offer free fishing year-round, although entry fees still apply in addition to length and bag limits.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, TPWD Inland Fisheries Director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”

A fishing license is normally required for adults and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license for Texas residents. Children age 16 and younger fish for free, in addition to anyone born before Jan. 1, 1931. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

Anglers don’t need to carry their paper fishing license year-round. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.

Additionally, certain disabled veterans qualify for free fishing licenses. Full details can be found here.

For more information about fishing license requirements and rules, visit TPWD.com.

Related: 18 places to fish near San Antonio

TPWD offers the following resources for anglers of all skill levels: