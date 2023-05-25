Jury finds man not guilty in fatal shooting during pickup basketball game

Brandon Jay Clark is accused of fatally shooting Ramiro Longoria at Lady Bird Johnson Park on April 2, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was charged with killing another man during a pickup basketball game was found not guilty by a jury Thursday.

The not guilty verdict in the Brandon Jay Clark murder trial is the second acquittal in a murder trial in two weeks in Bexar County.

Clark was on trial for murder in connection with the shooting death of Ramiro Longoria at Lady Bird Johnson Park on the Northeast Side on April 2, 2019.

According to police, an argument ensued during the basketball game, and Clark got a weapon and started shooting at a crowd.

Longoria died at the scene. Two other people were wounded, police said.

Police at the time said they were not sure who the intended target of the shooting was.

The trial was heard in the 290th District Court.

