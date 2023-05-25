Man arrested after soliciting sex from undercover SAPD officer posing as minor, affidavit alleges

GEORGETOWN, Texas – A man has been arrested after police say he messaged an undercover San Antonio Police Department officer, who was posing as a minor, asking for sex and nude photos.

Jose Puga, 42, is charged with third-degree felony online solicitation of a minor after allegedly messaging an SAPD officer on Mocospace in February.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Puga messaged the officer who was using an undercover profile.

The officer advised Puga that he was messaging with a 14-year-old and Puga said that was ok and went on to ask for nude photos and sex in addition to other sexually explicit messages.

According to the affidavit, the officer then gave Puga his city-issued cell phone number to which Puga sent more sexually explicit messages.

Investigators were able to connect Puga’s cell phone number to his Mocospace information and he was subsequently arrested Wednesday. His bond is set at $40,000, jail records show.