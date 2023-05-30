Father shaves dreadlocks in solidarity with daughter who is fighting cancer

"Being strong and not giving up. That's basically, and all the supporters, that's basically how I get through it," said Brielle Thomas.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – A man in Tennessee is making sure his daughter doesn’t fight her cancer battle alone.

D’Andray Thomas shaved his head after growing out his dreadlocks for nine years to show support for his daughter Brielle, who goes by BriBri, who was diagnosed with stage 4 nasopharyngeal cancer this past February, according to News 9.

“I’m going through whatever you going through, we’ll go through it together always. There is NOTHING I wouldn’t do for mines. I love you BriBri,” Thomas said in a Facebook video posted May 27.

The father/daughter duo spoke with News 9 earlier this month. Their story can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

BriBri has another round of chemo and seven more weeks of radiation but said she gets through it by “being strong and not giving up.”

“That’s basically, and all the supporters, that’s basically how I get through it,” she said.