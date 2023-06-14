Video: Pilot survives after crashing plane into water off Welsh Coast

A 63-year-old pilot survived a plane crash Tuesday that occurred off the Welsh Coast.

The red aircraft was seen flying dangerously low due to suspected engine trouble before it hit the water.

Reports from the South Wales Argus say the pilot was helped from the plane by beachgoers while a rescue crew in a lifeboat was called to the scene.

A video from the rescue crew can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

The pilot was the sole person on board when the plane crashed.

According to the Argus, it’s registered to a couple living just 15 miles from the crash site in Porthcawl, South Wales.

“The water was only waist high so he’s very lucky. He’s got a few cuts and scratches and he looks a bit shook and shaken but he’s fine thankfully. The place was full of ambulances, fire engines, you name it,” a witness told the Argus.

The man was taken to a local hospital following the crash.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.