Friend to friend: Nonprofit tries to help seniors build connections

SAN FRANCISCO – With an aging population on the rise, more seniors are experiencing social isolation than ever before. However, one organization is stepping up to help spark new connections and friendships.

More and more older Americans continue to experience feelings of loneliness.

New studies reveal that social isolation can result in cognitive decline issues, such as dementia.

However, making new friends is not always easy. That’s why the nonprofit Friend-to-Friend America has made it their mission to help bridge this gap and offer a lifeline to seniors.

Mae Shuyetani and Irene Monsoon are two long-time friends who know each other’s every move.

Shuyetani, 91, often finds herself without family around. This is where Friend-to-Friend America stepped in, matching her with Monsoon, a volunteer, 12 years ago. Their bond has remained unbreakable since.

“When I see you, it makes me smile and happy. How do you feel?” Shuyetani said.

“Good inside,” Monsoon said.

Shuyetani’s story is not unique. Recent polls indicate that one in three adults between the ages of 50 to 80 feel socially isolated. Chronic loneliness can contribute to memory loss, lack of physical exercise, and inadequate nutrition.

“Covid brought attention to everyone that isolation and loneliness are huge issues,” Lisa Slavik, executive director of Friend-to-Friend America said.

The organization, armed with a team of a hundred trained volunteers, is actively visiting seniors in the Pacific Northwest.

“We look at what their interests are, where they live, what they want to get out of a relationship. And then we work really hard to find a volunteer.”

Each volunteer commits to meeting their friend twice a month for a year, but many of these relationships extend far beyond that initial commitment.

“It’s really about creating that 100% friendship,” Slavik said, who has a personal connection to the cause.

Friend-to-Friend America, in its 45 years estimates that it helps around 600 seniors each year in the Pacific Northwest.

The ultimate goal is to expand the initiative nationwide. Currently, the nonprofit is operated by volunteers and relies on donations for funding.

If you’re interested in learning more about Friend-to-Friend America or volunteering, you can visit their website by clicking here.