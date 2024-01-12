Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2017 fatal shooting of San Marcos police officer

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a San Marcos police officer in December 2017.

Officer Kenneth Copeland and several other officers were serving a warrant for a violent crime when Stewart Mettz started shooting at them.

“While this verdict may not change the tragic loss we suffered on December 4, 2017, we are thankful for the Capital Murder conviction of Stewart Mettz, who received a sentence of life without parole,” said a news release from the City of San Marcos.

Copeland was the first officer killed in the line of duty in the history of the San Marcos Police Department. He joined the force in March 1998.

SMPD said Copeland was still serving as an active reservist with the United States Coast Guard Reserve in Corpus Christi in 2017.

“Ken Copeland was a shining example of what it means to be a public servant in San Marcos. His demeanor and approach to his work set the example for so many, and the day he was taken from us was one of the darkest in our City’s history,” said Chase Stapp, assistant city manager, who was police chief at the time of Copeland’s death.

Copeland is survived by his wife and four children.