Curfew lifted at San Antonio city parks for Easter holiday camping

SAN ANTONIO – A popular Easter holiday tradition for many families in San Antonio is camping overnight at a city park.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department will lift the curfew at the following parks at 11 p.m. on Thursday for Easter camping:

Brackenridge Park, 3700 N. St. Mary’s (excludes Brackenridge Parking Facility.)

Brackenridge Park, First Tee, 915 E. Mulberry (beginning Friday, March 29 at 3 p.m.)

Brackenridge Park, Lions Field, 2809 Broadway

McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger

MLK Park, 3503 Martin Luther King Drive

Roosevelt Park, 331 Roosevelt Ave.

San Pedro Springs Park, 1315 San Pedro Ave.

O.P. Schnabel Park, 9606 Bandera Road

Southside Lions Park, 3100 Hiawatha

Southside Lions Park East, 3900 Pecan Valley

Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati

The curfew will resume at 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Trash & Recycling

The City of San Antonio is asking campers to bring their trash bags and remove their waste at the end of the day. Recycling bins will also be available at the parks.

No glass containers are allowed, and food-contaminated waste should be disposed of in trash cans.

“Our city’s Easter camping tradition is like none other, and we’re excited to welcome families, friends and neighbors to select parks over the holiday weekend,” Parks and Recreation Director Homer Garcia III said in a news release. “We encourage visitors to do their part to ensure our parks remain clean by disposing of litter and recyclables properly. Whatever you pack into the park, please remember to pack it out.”

