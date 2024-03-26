CPS Energy power outage on West Side resolved

SAN ANTONIO – (Update 5:25 a.m.): The power outage has been resolved, according to CPS Energy’s online outage map.

---

Recommended Videos

(Original Story)

CPS Energy is reporting a power outage on the city’s West Side that has left more than 2,500 customers without power early Tuesday morning.

The energy company said they are aware of the outage and have a restoration specialist headed to the area to investigate the exact cause.

The CPS Energy website said power is expected to be restored around 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

CPS Energy has a map that you can view from your mobile device to see the power outages in your area.

During a power outage customers should: