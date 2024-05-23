Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man from Austin

Officials said Henry Johnson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 203 pounds.

SAN ANTONIO – The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 79-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said Henry Johnson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 203 pounds.

He is bald and has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Vietnam hat, maroon checkered flannel, grey pants, and black sketchers.

Police say he drove off around 11:30 p.m. on May 22 in the 6500 block of Auburnhill Street in Austin driving black, 2017 GMC Yukon with the Texas license plate DV53729.

Officials said Johnson is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Johnson is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.