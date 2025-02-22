Skip to main content
American golfer Angel Yin moves into third-round lead at LPGA Thailand tournament

Associated Press

Tags: Angel Yin, Akie Iwai, Sports
Angel Yin of the U.S. watches her shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan) .
Akie Iwai of Japan prepares for her shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)
Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand chips the ball on green from the 1st hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)
Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand watches her shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

PATTAYA – Angel Yin birdied three of her final four holes on the front nine to help set up an 8-under 64 Saturday to take a five-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament.

The American had a three-round total of 21-under 195 at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course..

Sponsor invite Akie Iwai of Japan, who led after the first two rounds, shot 71 and dropped into second place.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA's so-called Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

