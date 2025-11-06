Mamdani in Puerto Rico for an annual conference of New York political insiders

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, center, walks with members of his transition team including Elana Leopold, left, and Melanie Hartzog for a news conference in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani made a triumphant trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday for an annual summit that brings New York politicians and lobbyists to sunny San Juan for strategy meetings, workshops and boozy confabs.

Fresh off his election win, Mamdani was greeted by a cheering beachfront crowd at the Somos conference, where he promised them he would fight for working people.

His Democratic ally, New York Attorney General Letitia James, exhorted the crowd to sing “Mamdani, who-oh-oh-oh” along with her to the tune of old standard, “Volare.”

The conference is something of a post-Election Day retreat for the state’s political movers and shakers at a Hilton hotel in San Juan. This year, there are ballroom events billed as “Workforce Development Through Rising Communities” and “Celebrating Human Services Together,” along with a series of legislative workshops. Though, the whole affair is typically viewed as a chance to unwind, schmooze and party.

Mamdani, 34, announced his transition team this week, hiring a group of veteran officials to help guide his shift to City Hall, as he plans to carry out an ambitious affordability agenda when he takes office next year.

Before landing in Puerto Rico, Mamdani spoke by phone with the city’s outgoing mayor, Eric Adams, who promised that his team “will fully cooperate with this transition,” according to a spokesperson for Adams. Adams did not attend the annual summit.

Mamdani is set to return to New York on Saturday.

The trip comes days after he defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in New York City's mayoral race.