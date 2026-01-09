The Latest: Outrage spills onto streets of Portland and Minneapolis after ICE shootings

Protesters are arrested by federal agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)

As anger and outrage spilled out onto Minneapolis’ streets Thursday over the fatal shooting of a woman the day before by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, a new shooting by federal officers in Oregon left two people wounded and elicited more scrutiny of enforcement operations across the country.

Hundreds of people protesting the shooting of Renee Good marched in freezing rain Thursday night down one of Minneapolis’ major thoroughfares, chanting “ICE out now” and holding signs saying, “killer ice off our streets.” Protesters earlier vented their outrage outside of a federal facility that’s serving as a hub for the administration’s latest immigration crackdown in a major city.

The shooting in Portland, Oregon, took place outside a hospital Thursday afternoon, and the conditions of the two people wounded were not immediately known. The FBI’s Portland office said it is investigating.

Just as it did following the Minneapolis shooting, the Department of Homeland Security defended the actions of the officers in Portland, saying the shooting occurred after a Venezuelan man with alleged gang ties who was involved in a recent shooting tried to “weaponize” his vehicle to hit the officers. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shootings were captured on video, as Good’s was.

The Latest:

Protesters clash with federal authorities during Connecticut vigil

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said a vehicle driven by federal officers appeared to strike people in a crowd outside the Abraham Ribicoff federal building Thursday night during a protest over the killing of Good in Minneapolis. Arulampalam said city police are investigating.

Videos from the scene show protesters trying to block a car and van from leaving a parking garage at the building, then the vehicles driving off slowly through the crowd. Someone then throws an object that smashes a window of the van. Some protesters also said they were pepper-sprayed. No major injuries were reported.

“What happened at tonight’s vigil in Hartford is the direct result of the lawlessness and recklessness cultivated by the Trump administration over the past year, which culminated in the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis this week,” Arulampalam, a Democrat, said in a statement late Thursday.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately return messages seeking comment Friday morning.

Comedian John Mulaney postpones Minneapolis performances

Mulaney said in a post on the social platform X that postponing the shows “feels unfair to the audience.”

“Still, I don’t feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe,” he wrote.

He called the situation in Minneapolis “heartbreaking.”

Hundreds of people have been protesting in Minneapolis since Good was killed.

Shows had been scheduled Friday through Sunday at the Armory event center. Tickets for those performances will be honored April 10-12.

Somali group planning rally for Minneapolis woman killed by ICE agent

The Somali American Leadership Task Force says the 2:30 p.m. CT event at 34th Street and Portland Avenue will be peaceful and is being organized by Somali neighbors to show community solidarity and condemn ICE operations in Minnesota. Hundreds of people have been protesting in Minneapolis against ICE since Good was killed.

Court records from a previous incident in Bloomington, Minnesota, have identified the ICE agent who shot Good as Jonathan Ross.

ICE officer who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis has served decades in military and law enforcement

The federal agent is an Iraq War veteran who has served for nearly two decades in the Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.

Jonathan Ross has served as a deportation officer with ICE since 2015, records show. He was seriously injured last summer when he was dragged by the vehicle of a fleeing suspect whom he shot with a Taser.

Federal officials have not named the officer who shot Good, a 37-year-old mother who was shot as she tried to drive away from federal agents. But Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agent who shot Good had been dragged by a vehicle last June, and a department spokesperson confirmed Noem was referring to the Bloomington, Minnesota, case in which documents identified the injured officer as Ross.

Attempts to reach Ross, 43, at phone numbers and email addresses associated with him were not immediately successful.

Minnesota shooting videos challenge administration narrative, policing experts question tactics

Federal officials say an immigration officer acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three in Minneapolis. But videos of the incident from different angles tell a far more complicated story, and policing experts say some of the choices the officer made defy practices nearly every law enforcement agency has followed for decades.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism” carried out against ICE officers by a woman who “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him.”

But it’s unclear in the videos if the car makes contact with the officer.

Sharon Fairley, a law professor and criminal justice expert at the University of Chicago, said the investigation into what happened will have to examine whether the officer acted reasonably, both in firing his gun and in the moments leading up to it.

Anger and outrage spills onto Minneapolis streets after ICE officer’s fatal shooting of Renee Good

