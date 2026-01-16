Skip to main content
News

UK police chief who recommended ban of soccer fans of Israeli team Maccabi retires

Associated Press

FILE - Maccabi Tel Aviv's fan is escorted by police ahead of the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples, file)
FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, is reflected as Britain's Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood speaks to members of the Jewish community at the Community Security Trust (CST) in north west London, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Carlos Jasso, Pool Photo via AP, file)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

LONDON – The chief of the British police force that recommended that fans from Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv be banned from attending a football match against English Premier League club Aston Villa in Birmingham last year retired Friday following criticism of that decision.

Craig Guildford, the chief constable of West Midlands Police, will step down with immediate effect as the head of the force following mounting pressure for him to quit over the controversy.

“I have come to the conclusion that the political and media frenzy around myself and my position has become detrimental to all the great work undertaken by my officers and staff in serving communities across the West Midlands," Guildford said.

Guildford's position has been precarious since Wednesday's publication of a report into the decision to ban Maccabi fans from attending the match at Villa Park on Nov. 6. The report found the decision last year overstated the threat posed by Maccabi fans and understated the risk to them. Following the publication of what she termed the “damning” report, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had lost confidence in the 52-year-old and urged him to stand down.

“By stepping down, Craig Guildford has done the right thing today," she said after his retirement was announced, adding that the report had “set out a catalogue of failings that have harmed trust in West Midlands Police.”

Mahmood said she didn’t have the power to fire Guildford as a result of a policy change by the previous Conservative government in 2011, but she was looking to reinstate that power to home secretaries. Currently, locally elected police and crime commissioners have that power.

Simon Foster, the police and crime commissioner for the West Midlands, said Guildford had “acted with honor" in stepping down.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism called for Foster to resign over failing to sack Guildford.

“His retirement, after the pitiful failure of West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster to sack him, should result in the resignation of Foster as well,” its chief executive Gideon Falter said.

The ban came at a time of heightened concerns about antisemitism in Britain following a deadly attack on a Manchester synagogue and calls from Palestinians and their supporters for a sports boycott of Israel over the war with Hamas in Gaza.

West Midlands Police said at the time it had deemed the match to be high risk “based on current intelligence and previous incidents,” including violence and hate crimes that took place when Maccabi played Ajax in Amsterdam last season. That view heavily influenced the local safety and advisory board, which made the ultimate decision.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

