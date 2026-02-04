Skip to main content
News

Talks between Iran and the United States will be held on Friday in Oman, Iranian media say

Associated Press

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo) (Uncredited, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DUBAI – Talks between Iran and the United States will be held Friday in Oman, Iranian media reported Wednesday as tensions remain high with Washington after Tehran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month.

The semiofficial ISNA and Tasnim news agencies, as well as the Student News Network, all reported the talks would take place in Oman, though the sultanate did not immediately acknowledge it would host them. Oman has hosted multiple rounds of earlier nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in the past.

The U.S. has not acknowledge the talks would take place in Oman, though the White House said it anticipated the negotiations would take place even after the U.S. shot down an Iranian drone Tuesday and Iran attempted to stop a U.S.-flagged ship.

Also on Wednesday, activists said the number of arrests topped 50,000 in the government crackdown, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in other rounds of unrest in Iran.

At least 50,834 people have been arrested in connection with the Iranian government's crackdown on protests, the activists said. The crackdown on the demonstrations has also killed at least 6,876 people, though there are fears many more may be dead.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll due to the sweeping internet shutdown in Iran.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

