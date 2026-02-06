Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct
2 shot after fight spills into parking lot of East Side bar, SAPD says
Millions of Amazon Prime customers may be eligible for refunds after FTC settlement
Authorities believe 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken against her will
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
Trump shares a racist video that depicts the Obamas as primates
WATCH LIVE: Man accused in connection with brutal family attack to appear in Bexar County courtroom for hearing
Wilson County auditor arrested on drug possession charge, documents show
West Side residents demand action on vacant buildings, citing safety and revitalization concerns
Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system

News

UK police search two properties linked to Peter Mandelson as part of Epstein probe

Associated Press

1 / 5
British Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson speaks during the rededication ceremony of the George Washington Statue in the National Gallery in London, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Two people wait to enter the home of Lord Peter Mandelson in north west London, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Maja Smiejkowska/PA via AP)
A person enters the home of Lord Peter Mandelson in north west London, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Maja Smiejkowska/PA via AP)
A person enters the home of Lord Peter Mandelson in north west London, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Maja Smiejkowska/PA via AP)
Two people enter the home of Lord Peter Mandelson in north west London, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Maja Smiejkowska/PA via AP)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

British Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson speaks during the rededication ceremony of the George Washington Statue in the National Gallery in London, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON – British police on Friday searched two properties linked to ex-ambassador Peter Mandelson as part of a probe into potential misconduct stemming from his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart said that “officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime team are in the process of carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area.

Recommended Videos

“The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offenses, involving a 72-year-old man.”

Mandelson, 72, has homes in Wiltshire in Western England and the Camden area of London.

Two people believed to be police officers were seen entering Mandelson's London home near Regents Park on Friday afternoon.

The former Cabinet minister, ambassador and elder statesman of the governing Labour Party is being investigated for potential misconduct in public office over documents, part of a trove of Epstein files released in the United States, suggesting he passed sensitive government information to Epstein a decade and a half ago.

In 2009, Mandelson, then the U.K. government's business secretary, sent Epstein an internal government report discussing ways the U.K. could raise money after the 2008 global financial crisis, including by selling off government assets. The following year he appeared to tip Epstein off about an imminent 500 billion euro deal to prop up the European single currency.

Mandelson has not been arrested or charged.

Misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who fired Mandelson from his ambassadorial job over earlier revelations about his Epstein ties, is facing a political storm over his decision in 2024 to appoint him to Britain's most important diplomatic post.

Starmer’s government has promised to release emails and other documentation related to Mandelson’s appointment, which it says will show that Mandelson misled officials.

Starmer apologized Thursday to Epstein's victims.

“I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you,” Starmer said. “Sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos