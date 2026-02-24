Skip to main content
News

Louvre Museum's director resigns in wake of jewels heist in Paris

Associated Press

FILE - Laurence des Cars, director of Le Louvre museum, poses before a hearing at the Culture commission of the Senate, three days after historic jewels were stolen in a daring daylight heist, Oct. 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva, File) (Emma Da Silva, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PARIS – The director of the Louvre Museum who had been under fire since the stunning and embarrassing heist of the French Crown jewels in October has stepped down from the position, French President Emmanuel Macron ’s office said Tuesday.

The office said in a statement that Macron accepted the resignation of Laurence des Cars, and that he praised the move as “an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs calm and a strong new impetus to carry out major projects involving security upgrades, modernization” and other initiatives.

Thieves took less than eight minutes in October to steal 88 million euros ($102 million) worth of crown jewels in a weekend heist at the world’s most visited museum, shocking the world.

Des Cars was named director of the Louvre, one of the museum world's most prestigious posts, in 2021.

She had offered to resign on the day of the robbery but was refused by the culture minister.

“I saw a tragic, brutal, violent reality for the Louvre, and as the person in charge, after all the hard work done by the teams that day — it felt right to offer my resignation,” she said in November.

Macron thanked des Cars for “her work and commitment” and said he wanted to give her a new mission focused on cooperation among major museums, the statement said.

It didn't say if she accepted.

