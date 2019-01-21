3 at large after apartment break-in and shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for three suspects following an apartment break-in and shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers were called just before 5:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of UTSA Boulevard, not far from West Hausman Road and Loop 1604.

According to police, three men all wearing UTSA hoodies forced their way into the apartment and fired at least 10 shots, wounding one person. Police said it doesn’t appear that anything was taken.

Officers said when they arrived, they found multiple shell casings and a bullet hole in a window. Police say the suspects are still at large and drove away in a maroon-colored sedan.

