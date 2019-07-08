3 hospitalized, including 2 kids, in possible drunken driving crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman and two children were taken to a hospital Sunday night after a possible drunken driver veered into their lane, causing a T-bone crash, police said.

The crash happened in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 8 p.m. Authorities said the driver of a Ford Explorer was westbound on Southcross Road when he hit a curb and lost control, veering into oncoming traffic. A woman driving a silver Toyota attempted to avoid the Explorer but was T-boned, police said.

A young girl in the back seat of the silver car, whom police estimated to be either 4 or 5 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to officers. The woman and a young boy in the silver car suffered serious injuries, police said. All three were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Police said the driver of the Explorer smelled of intoxicants and was detained for testing. Should the driver of the Explorer be found to be intoxicated, police said he could face intoxication assault charges.

Authorities added that off-duty law enforcement officers witnessed the crash.

