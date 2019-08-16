4 additional San Antonio pools extend hours for summer season

SAN ANTONIO - Summer swim season is being extended at four additional San Antonio pools.

San Antonio Parks and Recreation is extending pool season at Elmendorf Lake, Kingsborough, Lincoln and Spring Time pools in response to the summer's high temperatures.

The additional pool schedule will include open swim from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:

August 24

August 25

August 31

September 1

September 2

These hours are in addition to the extended summer pool schedule at Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson (LBJ), Southside Lions and Woodlawn Lake pools which are open through Sept. 29.

The schedule for those pools includes open swim on Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lap swim is Tuesday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and Fridays at Woodlawn Lake pool.

Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson (LBJ), Southside Lions and Woodlawn Lake pools will also be open on Sept. 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Labor Day.

Small coolers with water and fruit are welcome on pool grounds, according to a news release.

Pools open during the extended season are free.

