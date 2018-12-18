5 deaths in San Marcos apartment fire ruled homicides

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The deaths of three men and two women who were killed in a fire at an apartment complex in San Marcos have been ruled homicides.

Officials said on Nov. 29 the deadly fire at the Iconic Village apartment complex was intentionally set and announced a reward up to $10,000 for any information that leads to arrests.

Fire crews responded July 20 around 5 a.m. to the Iconic Village apartments, where the fire was spreading quickly and left behind charred wreckage.

First responders recovered the bodies of Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio; Haley Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo; David Ortiz, 21, of Pasadena; James Miranda, 23, of Mount Pleasant; and Belina Moats, 21, of Big Wells.

Four of the five victims killed in the fire were students or former students at Texas State University. Officials said at least seven other people were injured and about 200 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Since the apartment building was built in 1970, it was not required for it to be equipped with a sprinkler system, officials said.

Investigators said they know where the fire was started but they are still looking for who set it.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to submit a tip by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS or 1-888-283-8477.

