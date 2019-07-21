5 people, including 2 kids, killed in crash near Victoria

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Five people, including two kids, were killed in a three-car crash near Victoria, authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety told KPRC.

Authorities said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Telferner exit of Highway 59, northeast of Victoria.

DPS Sgt. Ruben Miguel told KPRC that a van carrying a family of 10 clipped the back of an 18-wheeler, causing the driver to lose control of the van.

Authorities said the van veered across a center median and entered lanes of oncoming traffic, colliding with a pickup truck. Five people in the van -- two men, a boy and a girl -- were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Miguel. The remaining five were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Two people inside the pickup were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.