Agents thwart smuggling attempts at 2 Texas checkpoints, apprehending 22

EDINBURG, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 immigrants, led by Cuban nationals, for attempting to illegally cross the border.

Agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint Saturday referred a tractor-trailer to a secondary inspection after being alerted by Border Patrol K-9 agents. Agents then discovered 17 immigrants hiding in the commodity.

A Cuban national, who was the driver, was arrested. The immigrants came from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Agents at the Sarita checkpoint Sunday discovered five undocumented immigrants in the bed of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. They were under strapped down mattresses.

The driver and passenger, who are Cuban nationals, were arrested.

All immigrants will be processed accordingly, U.S Customs and Border Protection said.

