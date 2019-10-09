Amber Alert involving Val Verde County teen canceled; suspect arrested

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas - A 13-year-old girl from Val Verde County who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safe and the man accused of kidnapping her was arrested, Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said.

The alert was issued Monday for Betsabe Perez, who was believed to have been abducted by 19-year-old Erik Diaz-Tapia.

An IP address from a cellphone helped law enforcement authorities locate the two at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in the Fort Worth area, Martinez said.

Related: Girl, 13, from Val Verde County abducted; AMBER Alert issued

Betsabe is OK and is being evaluated by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Diaz-Tapia is being detained in Fort Worth. He is charged with possession of child pornography, and additional charges are likely to be filed, Martinez said.

More local news on KSAT.com:

Emotions run high during convicted wife killer's sentencing hearing

San Antonio police find SUV possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.