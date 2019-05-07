AMBER Alert issued for missing San Antonio 3-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing San Antonio child who police believe is in "grave or immediate danger."

Police said they are searching for Zanyah Rita Lucio, 3.

Zanyah is 3 feet 4 inches tall and is 38 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, pink pajama pants with rainbows and hearts and no shoes.

Police are also looking for Gabriella K. Lucio, 20, in connection with her abduction. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, roughly 130 pounds with black/red hair and brown eyes.

The San Antonio Police Department said anyone with information should call 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.