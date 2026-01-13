Catholic Charities announces new president and CEO

SAN ANTONIO – Catholic Charities announced a new president and CEO on Monday.

Ada Saenz, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio, was named Catholic Charities’ new leader.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller said he was impressed by Saenz’s years of selfless service and believes she will bring strong values to the organization.

Saenz told KSAT what she’s looking forward to in the role.

“We lean into the humanity of people in need,” Saenz said. “We’re going to show up, and we are going to help people in need with any support that they may find themselves needing.”

“We don’t think about the politics; we think about the human being, and the family, and the children who have a lot of needs, and a lot of difficult situations in front of them,” Saenz continued, “and that’s when Catholic Charities steps up and helps them with everything they are going through.”

Saenz starts the new role in February.

