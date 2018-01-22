Apple currently hiring full-time work-from-home positions, part-time for college students

SAN ANTONIO - Apple is getting ready to hire a lot more people for at-home jobs, including advisers, managers and area managers.

Part-time jobs are also available to college students as part of the AppleCare College Program.

Students at participating universities can apply to work from home, provided they are currently enrolled and are available to work 20 hours a week at designated times.

The University of Texas at San Antonio and Texas State University are two of the participating universities.

Working from home isn’t for everyone, but if you’re confident, disciplined and self-motivated, home can be a place where work and life don’t clash — they collaborate, the job listing states.

