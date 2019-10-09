Arrest made in slaying of man at West Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in front of a West Side gas station that occurred last week.

David Medina, 21, has been taken into police custody.

According to police, Medina got into an altercation with the victim, Alfonso Diaz, 28, at a gas station near Cupples Road and Castroville Road and fired multiple shots, killing him.

An arrest warrant affidavit said Diaz allegedly walked up to Medina and shoved him, prompting him to draw a handgun and fire several times.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit said witnesses were able to identify Medina in a photo lineup.

Medina is charged with murder.

