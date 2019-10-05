Police obtain arrest warrant for man sought in gas station homicide

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Friday announced they had obtained an arrest warrant for the man accused of killing a person in front of a Texaco gas station earlier this week on the city's West Side.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of David Edward Medina is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department's homicide unit at 210-207-7635 or call 911.

Police consider Medina armed and dangerous.

Officers said they were called to 469 Castroville Road on Tuesday evening to investigate a shooting.

Alfonso Diaz was the man pronounced dead at the scene.

A confrontation in front of the gas station led to multiple rounds fired at Diaz.

Investigators believe Medina used a handgun.

No further details were released as of Friday night.

