Arson suspected in two fires on same house, same day

SAN ANTONIO - Arturo Carreon's home of more than 20 years, on the city's South Side, could be demolished as soon as Wednesday after two suspicious fires destroyed the residence.

The first fire at Carreon's home, in the 3300 block of Coconino, was reported about 3 p.m. Sunday and the other blaze later that night.

"They came and tried to light it one time, but the neighbors ran them off," Carreon said. "So at night, they came again."

Carreon, who is a tow truck driver, said that when he turned onto his street about 11 p.m., he saw the flashing lights of fire engines and his house engulfed in flames.

He said his first thought was: "Please don't let my kids be in there."

Carreon said his 14-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter were staying with family in the neighborhood because of previous problems at their house.

He said he thinks the same people who had tried to break into their home before are responsible for both fires.

Asked if it was possibly an act of revenge, Carreon said, "No, I don't think so. I don't think it was. I don't know, just evil."

A spokesman for the San Antonio Fire Department said because the fires are under investigation, he couldn't talk about the possible motive or who might have been responsible.

Walking around the rear of the house, Carreon pointed to a hole that was cut in the back fence to get to the house to avoid being seen. Next to the fence lay an empty can of gasoline. He also said a back window had been broken, and below it was a can of paint thinner.

Carreon said he believes that's why the fire was so intense.

He said he's especially concerned for his children.

"They hurt me, but my kids, that's what really hurts me," Carreon said.

