Authorities search for man last seen May 1

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a man who hasn't been seen in nearly a month.

Shane Jean-Louis Bourret, 45, was last seen May 1, according to a missing persons flyer shared by authorities.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bourret was believed to be staying in the area of Interstate 10 and De Zavala Road leading up to his disappearance.

Bourret was also last employed on the Far West side, near Grissom Road, according to the missing persons flyer.

Authorities said Bourret is known to drive a 2019 white Chevrolet Silverado with Florida license plates that read KCN-D11.

He was last seen in a white and gray baseball cap, blue tank top and blue jeans. He is approximately 170 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Bourret also has an eagle tattoo on his right arm and a lizard tattoo on his right leg.

Those with information on Bourret's whereabouts should call the Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6078 or email tips to missingpersons@bexar.org.

