Aztec Theatre to add boutique hotel, terrace garden to rooftop

SAN ANTONIO - The Aztec Theatre in San Antonio is getting an upgrade, converting the empty office spaces above the theatre into a 55-room boutique hotel, and adding a glass terrace garden to the rooftop of the building.

The project, which is being designed by Overland Partners, will be a renovation of former office spaces, which will also include a terrace and lounge addition.

Design inspiration for the boutique hotel came from the Centre Georges Pompidou, and the rooftop concept was inspired by the Louis Vuitton Foundation Building.

Both buildings are located in Paris, France, the hometown of Sam Penchevre, a part owner of Aztec Theatre.

VIDEO: South Texas girl's Spurs dance goes viral after attending very first game

“The covered outdoor rooftop canopies and gardens create a wonderful space in Paris. We thought ‘Why shouldn’t San Antonio have something equally as interesting and dramatic that overlooks our city and our Riverwalk?’” said project architect, Timothy Blonkvist, a founding principal of Overland.

The Historic and Design Review Commission granted conceptual approval Wednesday for rooftop additions to the Aztec Theatre, according to the Rivard Report.

Preliminary renderings show the conceptual design for the project.

See the renderings here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.