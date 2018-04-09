Bikers Against Child Abuse holding 21 bike salute to crime victims Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Local bikers are teaming up to help child abuse victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Bikers Against Child Abuse is holding a 21 bike salute to crime victims on Thursday. The event is part of a tribute set to take place at the Bexar County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to noon.

BACA works with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and Child Advocates of San Antonio. Their goal is to empower and protect children who have been abused. Programs like “Kids In Court”, allow BACA members to walk children and family members prepare them for what the court process might be like so they don't feel so scared.

RELATED: Local organization helps in-need children look toward a better future

RELATED: Local center helps guide mother, children through grief of Sutherland Springs shooting

BACA is just one of several organizations participating in KSAT’s phone bank in honor of Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

You can read more on KSAT's phone bank by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.