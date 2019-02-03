BCSO: Deputies bust SE Bexar County chop shop; 19 stolen vehicles recovered

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Authorities recovered 19 stolen vehicles from a Southeast Bexar County property Saturday while serving a search warrant at a suspected chop shop, a statement from the Sheriff's Office said.

According to Johnny Garcia, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, deputies received a complaint about the property located in the 5700 block of Higdon Road earlier in the week.

Acting on the complaint, authorities said they conducted ground surveillance and air surveillance on the home.

"Luckily we had the assistance of SAPD Eagle, which helped us facilitate that aerial fly-over, which revealed multiple vehicles in the back," Garcia said. "They looked completely stripped."

During their investigation into the possible chop shop operating out of the property, Garcia said authorities got word that a pickup stolen out of San Antonio was tracked to the Higdon Road property.

From there, deputies secured a search warrant for the property and found 19 vehicles ranging from pickup trucks, four-door sedans and sport vehicles. Property recovered Saturday night is estimated to be more than $150,000.

"This residence here, it's been known to potentially have been a chop shop for quite some time," Garcia said.

Garcia said a newer model Ford F-250, which was reported stolen approximately two days ago, was found "completely stripped" on the back of the property.

"You're talking about a brand new vehicle completely stripped to the frame," Garcia said. "(That) shows you what these individuals here do on a regular, daily basis."

Garcia said the magnitude of the discovery was evidence of "consistent criminal activity on a daily basis."

Preliminary information indicates that the vehicles were stolen from the San Antonio area, Garcia said. He added that the vehicles are all likely total losses.

Two women were taken into custody on unrelated warrants, according to authorities. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the stolen vehicles.

Garcia noted that they would be questioning the two women.

"It's going to be a long night for us and a long night for them," Garcia said.

Editor's note: The Sheriff's Office initially said 22 stolen vehicles were recovered and a man and woman arrested. A statement issued later from the Sheriff's Office clarified that 19 vehicles were stolen and two women were arrested.

