BCSO corporal under investigation after threatening to 'shoot up' bar, 'kill people'

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County sheriff's corporal is on unpaid administrative leave as the San Antonio Police Department investigates claims the corporal threatened to "shoot up" a bar and "kill people" last week.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday it also stripped Cpl. Edmund Renteria of his credentials, peace officer license and department-issued equipment after an incident at a bar near the University of Texas at San Antonio.

A police report for the incident states officers were called to Deol Bar on Dec. 12 after Renteria allegedly made threats against the place. According to the report, Renteria and another man were drinking at the bar and identified themselves to witnesses as law enforcement officers. The duo, the report states, showed off their credentials with the Sheriff's Office, then later offered a woman $20 for her "services." The report states the woman believed they were soliciting her for sex.

Security asked Renteria and the other man to leave the bar and the pair walked across the streat toward a Taco Cabana parking lot, according to police. They returned later and were heard saying they would "shoot up the place" and "kill people."

The two men left the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said currently, only Renteria is on administrative leave. The other deputy mentioned in the report has not been identified.

The Sheriff's Office's Public Integrity Unit is assisting San Antonio police with its criminal investigation.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Sheriff Javier Salazar shared the following written statement with KSAT:

"We hold ourselves to a higher standard, in accordance with the expectations of the public we serve. "Our conduct must always be beyond reproach, whether on or off duty. We are assisting the SAPD with all aspects of this investigation, and will handle it as swiftly and severely as possible, if the allegations are proven."

