BCSO investigating after burned skeletal remains found in west Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Bexar County deputies responded to a call for discovered remains of "human nature" Thursday afternoon in west Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a person said they found burned remains around 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Highway 211 North.

A deputy said they walked to the area off the roadway and saw the burned skeletal remains.

BCSO said the gender is unknown.

KSAT will update you with any new information on this story.

