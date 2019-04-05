BCSO: Man arrested after breaking into home, shot by homeowner

SAN ANTONIO - A 44-year-old man was arrested after he claimed he had been shot by someone but deputies connected him to a home invasion in Southwest Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

A woman told deputies that around midnight Friday, she heard someone trying to break in through the front door of her home.

After the woman confronted the man and began fighting with him, the suspect got past her and went inside to a bedroom, according to Salazar.

Salazar said a fight between the woman's husband and the man in the bedroom led to the man shooting the suspect. The man took off before deputies arrived at the home, he said.

Shortly after the shooting, Salazar said deputies were then called to a nearby home where a man claimed to have been shot by an unknown person.

After investigating, deputies were able to connect the man to be the person responsible for the home invasion, Salazar said.

Salazar said the man is now facing charges in connection with the case.

Officials have not yet identified the suspect.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.