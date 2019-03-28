Big Give 2019 aims to raise money for local nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO - It's the biggest day of giving in San Antonio, as the Big Give 2019 kicked off at midnight Thursday.

Thousands of dollars have already been donated to local nonprofits as part of a 24-hour online giving event in support of area nonprofits.

According to the Big Give website, more than $20 million has been donated to over 2,000 nonprofits through the Big Give over the past five years, making it one of the most successful giving days in the country.

Those interested in donating today must donate the minimum donation of $10 and can do so at their website by clicking here.

As of this writing, 4,910 donors have helped raise $705,612 for 435 organizations.

