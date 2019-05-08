Boerne welding students present iron rose to Sutherland Springs church

BOERNE, Texas - Boerne Independent School District is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by acknowledging Welding Technology and Ag Mechanics CTE teacher Dorman Vick and highlighting his students' kind gesture.

Vick and his welding students made an iron rose in honor of the 26 victims who lost their lives in a mass shooting on Nov. 5, 2017.

The gifting of the iron rose is a tradition for the Boerne Welding Technology Program students, according to a Facebook post.

This year's rose has 52 pedals to represent the 26 lives lost in the shooting and the 26 lives that were "welcomed home into God's hands for eternity," a Facebook post from BISD reads.

A card gifted to the church along with the rose also notes that the hands holding the rose were made with one slightly larger than the other, "representing the Father and the Son."

"The gesture was a moving example of the lasting and meaningful work that can be created by students with a teacher like Mr. Vick," a spokesperson with BISD said as part of the post.

The card concludes with a sentiment from the welding students who hope the iron rose will bring comfort and healing to the church and to the country.

