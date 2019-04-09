Hours-long delays at Laredo border crossings could be costly for SA businesses

LAREDO, Texas - Delays on the border are to be expected, many say, but reported seven-hour waits for truckers to reach the World Trade Bridge have been rare until now.

"We're desperate," Leonardo Vergara said about himself and other truckers hauling raw goods, parts and products between the U.S. and Mexico.

He said many don't want to go anymore, because they wind up having to wait for hours. He said wasting time is costly.

Fewer trips back and forth is less money for truckers and their families.

Bart Pelton said that for his company in San Antonio, if his shipments from Mexico are delayed, it is costly for him, his clients and customers.

Pelton is the co-owner of PelRay International, a wholesaler specializing in natural fibers used to manufacture brooms, mops, brushes and specialty items.

If "our customers run out of material for their factories, they lay off workers," Pelton said.

Until ports of entry, including the nation's largest inland port in Laredo, are fully staffed again, fewer lanes, even longer lines and wait times, are said to become the new normal.

