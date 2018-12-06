Boy's final wish still being fulfilled 10 years later

SAN ANTONIO - Back in 2009, a little boy from Poth became an inspiration for many.

At 10 years old he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain stem tumor.

During his battle, he was still only thinking of others.

"He was more about making other people happy and making sure other people were taken care of," his mother Janet Pollock said.

Even though he didn't know at the time that he wouldn't make it to see Christmas that year, he still wanted to give back.

"He said momma for Christmas I want to collect toys and dress up like Santa and hand them out to all the sick kids in the hospital," Pollock said.

Luke would pass away that September and not get to fulfill his wish, but his mother knew she had to at least try.

For the past 10 years, that final wish has grown and hundreds of toys are collected each year to take to sick children in the hospital.

"He would be very happy and excited to see that his wish is doing so well," Pollock said.

This year, things have changed a bit and several families were picked instead, and their wish lists will be fulfilled by the toy drive.

There is still time to help with monetary donations.

There is still time to help with monetary donations.

