SAISD unanimously votes to close Carvajal Elementary amid declining enrollment, district says Carvajal Elementary School will close at the end of the school year, a district spokesperson says SAISD file photo (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District board unanimously voted Tuesday evening to close Carvajal Elementary School, according to a district spokesperson.
The spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that the campus would close at the end of the school year.
SAISD administrators have
previously cited declining enrollment, concerns about academic performance and the consolidation of bilingual programs as reasons for recommending the closure of the campus.
Parents have said the closure would disrupt daily routines and force families to adapt to new schools.
Carvajal Elementary has received three consecutive “F” accountability ratings
from the Texas Education Agency, and district leaders warned that continued low performance could lead to state intervention.
In previous board meetings, parents told trustees that closing the school would have ripple effects beyond academics, raising concerns about transportation, the condition of receiving campuses and whether bond funds would follow students.
