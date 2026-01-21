SAFD urges San Antonio residents to use space heaters safely after South Side home fire

The fire happened just before 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Shemya Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – After a South Side home was destroyed Tuesday afternoon in a fire caused by a space heater, the San Antonio Fire Department is urging residents to use heaters safely.

The fire happened just before 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Shemya Avenue.

Fire officials said the single-story, single-family home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The fire happened just before 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Shemya Avenue.

An 80-year-old man had plugged a space heater into an outlet inside his bedroom when it caught on fire, SAFD said. The man opened the door and noticed his bedroom was completely on fire.

The man got out of the residence and had minor injuries, the fire department said. He did not require hospitalization.

“This is getting (to be) our busy time,” SAFD said. “We just want to make sure people use space heaters appropriately.”

An overloaded breaker may have caused the fire, SAFD said.

Fire officials said the home has approximately $150,000 in damages.

