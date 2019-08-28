Brothers establish first wind energy company to be based in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Joshua Rangel founded Rangel Renewables in November 2016.

"We're a general contractor for the wind and solar industry here in the United States," Rangel said.

Rangel teamed up with his older brother.

"The support system with having my parents and my brother along my side you know to really say, 'Hey you can do this, keep going, don't give up,'" Rangel said.

Originally based in Houston, the company moved to San Antonio in February 2018.

Teen wears costumes to greet younger brother every day before going to college

It offers services from preconstruction planning to commissioning the wind turbines and solar farms.

Its first project was based in Iraan, Texas, where it upgraded the machinery inside wind turbines.

"Being born and raised in San Antonio we thought this would be a fantastic opportunity for not only ourselves to build the brand and market strategically, but also to bring back jobs for San Antonio and that's something that we're really excited about," Rangel said.

The brothers have partnered with a local college to do just that.

"We've actually partnered with St. Phillips College, they have an alternative energy and power generation program. We had our first student graduate in May of this year," Rangel said.

The brothers are excited about the opportunities in San Antonio and hope to bring more economic success to the Alamo City.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.